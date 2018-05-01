Jury finds man guilty of misdemeanor assault in Powhatan head stabbing

A knife blade was visible in an X-ray above Norris Goode Jr.'s eye in April 2016. (Source: Powhatan courts)

A man was found guilty of misdemeanor assault and battery in the case of a victim who was stabbed in the head more than two years ago.

A jury heard the case Tuesday and came back with the guilty verdict against Jacob Moore just after 5 p.m.

Norris Goode Jr. was injured in the April 2016 incident. Moore's older brother, Jesse Ray Moore, was found not guilty last year.

In April 2016, Goode said he had permission to fish on this pond with a friend on Huguenot Springs Road. According to court records, the Moore brothers thought the men were trespassing. Jacob Moore was living in a rental on the property.

There is a disagreement between Goode and the brothers as to who started the fight, but police say there was a fight involving all three men.

Goode was stabbed in the arm and the head.

"I was stabbed right here in my temple, right along my eye socket," Goode said last year.

He also said he deals with post traumatic stress disorder. An X-ray shows the blade inside his skull; the handle was never found.

The judge in Jesse Moore's case last year said he couldn't decide who stabbed Goode.

