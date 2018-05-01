First responders can get free admission at Busch Gardens

The offer includes a free day of admission and discounted tickets. (Source: Busch Gardens/Instagram)

Starting May 4, first responders will be treated to free admission at Busch Gardens in Williamsburg.

Check out 12AboutTown.com to see how long this offer will last.

First responders can get one free day of admission to the park and 50 percent off up to four single-day tickets for family or friends.

