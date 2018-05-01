Richmond ranked 16th worse city for allergies

The AMBER Alert for a missing 3-year-old boy in south Alabama has been canceled, according to ALEAMore >>
The offer allows first responders to get one free day of admission and 50 percent off up to four single-day tickets for family or friends.More >>
More than 400 Seniors in the Richmond Public School System will graduate despite not having enough credits to technically do so because of unexcused absences.More >>
The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America says Richmond is No. 16 in the country in "The Most Challenging Places to Live With Spring Allergies."More >>
The search for California's Golden State Killer led to wrong man last year in Oregon, but investigators say they are now confident they've caught the serial rapist and killer who eluded law enforcement for four...More >>
According to an investigative report by 11Alive’s Andy Pierrotti, a forensic pathologist estimates millions of parasitic mites ate her alive over the span of several months, perhaps even years.More >>
The 10-year-old was electrocuted Friday night while playing hide-and-seek with his younger brother.More >>
The nurse is charged with assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, following an alleged dispute over his mother's care.More >>
The children are now in foster care and doing well, according to Child Protective Services.More >>
58-year-old Arthur Lamar Adams, of Jackson, has been charged for his role in a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme that affected hundreds of victims across multiple states over several years.More >>
Hospital officials believe the nurse may have infected at least two patients with hepatitis C, and they are urging 2,600 others to get tested for the disease.More >>
U.S. Border Patrol agents found a 3-to-4-month-old tiger cub stuffed in a black duffel bag.More >>
A Fire destroyed the Broken Spur Rib & Steakhouse early-Tuesday morning, according to Midway Fire Rescue Chief Doug Eggiman.More >>
Authorities are looking for the person who shot and killed a former defensive end for the Green Bay Packers.More >>
US health officials warn liquid nicotine makers for selling products packaged to look like juice boxes, candy.More >>
