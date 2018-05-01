Richmond ranked 16th worse city for allergies

Richmond is one of the worst locations in the U.S. when dealing with pollen. (Source: NBC12)

Aaaaaachooooo!!!

This is the time of the year that it seems like everyone is sneezing in Richmond.

And here's why - the city is one of the worst in the country when it comes to pollen.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America says Richmond is No. 16 in the country in "The Most Challenging Places to Live With Spring Allergies."

Click here for the full report from the AAFA

"Allergies are a major public health concern, with more than 50 million Americans suffering from allergies every year," AAFA said. "More Americans than ever say they manage allergies. It is among the country’s most common, but overlooked, diseases."

In Central Virginia, NBC12 Meteorologist Andrew Freiden says the 2018 spring allergy season hasn't been quite as bad as recent years.

"This season has been bad," he said, "but I don’t think it’s been one of the worst. A cool March and early April kept trees in check. Some years we get an early start to the pollen season due to a warm spell in early spring. That didn’t happen this year, but but when it hit, it hard hard once it finally warmed up."

A post shared by NBC12 News (@nbc12news) on May 1, 2018 at 12:37pm PDT

Richmond isn't the only city on the top 100 worst in the country - Virginia Beach comes in at No. 50.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12