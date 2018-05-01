Water temperature issue delays Patrick's practice at Indy - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Water temperature issue delays Patrick's practice at Indy

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy). IndyCar driver Danica Patrick climbs into her car to test drive at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy). IndyCar driver Danica Patrick climbs into her car to test drive at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Tuesday, May 1, 2018.
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy). IndyCar driver Danica Patrick drives at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy). IndyCar driver Danica Patrick drives at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Tuesday, May 1, 2018.
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy). IndyCar driver Danica Patrick waits to drive her refresher test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy). IndyCar driver Danica Patrick waits to drive her refresher test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Tuesday, May 1, 2018.
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy). IndyCar driver Danica Patrick waits to drive at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy). IndyCar driver Danica Patrick waits to drive at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Tuesday, May 1, 2018.
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy). IndyCar driver Danica Patrick walks through the pit area as she prepares to drive her refresher test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy). IndyCar driver Danica Patrick walks through the pit area as she prepares to drive her refresher test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Danica Patrick's highly anticipated return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway has been delayed.

She turned one lap during a refresher course on the 2.5-mile oval Tuesday then pulled back onto pit road because of a water temperature problem in the No. 13 car. She's expected to be back on the track within an hour.

The 36-year-old Patrick is retiring after the Indianapolis 500 on May 27.

Patrick has five top-10 finishes in six previous starts at Indy including a career best of third in 2009. But she has not driven an IndyCar since leaving for NASCAR following the 2011 season.

Patrick was the 2005 Indy 500 rookie of the year and is one of 14 drivers to lead the Indianapolis 500 and Daytona 500.

___

More AP Auto Racing: https://racing.ap.org/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Sean Hannity's battle of sourcing with New York Times

    Sean Hannity's battle of sourcing with New York Times

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 2:59 PM EDT2018-05-01 18:59:06 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 3:01 PM EDT2018-05-01 19:01:27 GMT
    Fox's Sean Hannity uses anonymous sourcing to criticize New York Times story based on anonymous sources.More >>
    Fox's Sean Hannity uses anonymous sourcing to criticize New York Times story based on anonymous sources.More >>

  • Tina Fey's 'Mean Girls,' 'SpongeBob' musical lead Tony nods

    Tina Fey's 'Mean Girls,' 'SpongeBob' musical lead Tony nods

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 3:08 AM EDT2018-05-01 07:08:49 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 3:00 PM EDT2018-05-01 19:00:23 GMT
    (Joan Marcus/Boneau/Bryan-Brown via AP). This image released by Boneau/Bryan-Brown shows a performance of "SpongeBob SquarePants," in New York. The Tony Awards race is dominated by big established brands, including Disney's “Frozen,” J.K. Rowling's “H...(Joan Marcus/Boneau/Bryan-Brown via AP). This image released by Boneau/Bryan-Brown shows a performance of "SpongeBob SquarePants," in New York. The Tony Awards race is dominated by big established brands, including Disney's “Frozen,” J.K. Rowling's “H...

    Most of the leading candidates on Broadway stages these days are derived from a film, TV or music.

    More >>

    Most of the leading candidates on Broadway stages these days are derived from a film, TV or music.

    More >>

  • Cosby jury: Chief accuser was 'credible and compelling'

    Cosby jury: Chief accuser was 'credible and compelling'

    Monday, April 30 2018 8:19 AM EDT2018-04-30 12:19:01 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 2:51 PM EDT2018-05-01 18:51:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File). FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. The prosecutors who put Cosby away said Sunday, April 29, 2018, they’re confi...(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File). FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. The prosecutors who put Cosby away said Sunday, April 29, 2018, they’re confi...

    A juror on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial case says the comedian's own words sealed his fate.

    More >>

    A juror on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial case says the comedian's own words sealed his fate.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly