Police: Victim not cooperating after Hopewell shooting

The Hopewell Police Department says a person who was shot Monday night is not cooperating in the investigation and that the incident does not appear to be a random act.

Police say a call initially came in for multiple shots fired in the area 800 block of Appomattox Street around 8 p.m. Police also received information that a victim with a non-life-threatening injury to his wrist arrived at the John Randolph Medical Center.

An investigation shows the shooting occurred in the 600 block of E. Cawson Street.

"A witness reported seeing an unidentified male suspect in the rear of a light-colored vehicle shooting at another vehicle before fleeing the scene," the Hopewell Police Department said Tuesday.

No other injuries were reported, but another vehicle sustained damage in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Lead Detective Keith Krueger at 804-541-2284 or the Hopewell/Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at 804-541-2202.

