Redskins to host Jets for 3 training camp practices

Get ready football fans - the New York Jets are coming to town for three days in August.

The Washington Redskins announced Tuesday that the team will host three days of joint training practices with the Jets at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center from Aug. 12-14.

"I’m extremely excited to welcome the Jets to Richmond for three days of practice," Redskins Head Coach Jay Gruden said. "In the past, joint practices have given our coaching staff a great opportunity to evaluate our players in competitive situations against other teams, and we look forward to having that opportunity again this year by hosting the Jets."

Jets head coach Todd Bowles said the practices "will be a nice change-of-pace. ... We’d like to thank the Redskins for having us. Hopefully, we can help each other prepare for the upcoming regular season."

Times and details for each session will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12