Taste of Virginia Festival returning to Kings Dominion

Bacon-wrapped scallops (Source: Taste of Virginia Festival) Bacon-wrapped scallops (Source: Taste of Virginia Festival)
DOSWELL, VA (WWBT) -

Combine crab mac & cheese, fried green tomato sandwiches, bacon wrapped scallops and roller coasters, what do you get?

Kings Dominion’s Taste of Virginia Festival! Visit 12AboutTown.com to see a full list of the foods you can check out. 

The festival starts May 4 and continues on weekends through May 20. 

