Sleeping bear flees New Jersey town, climbs tree in another

Sleeping bear flees New Jersey town, climbs tree in another

RIDGEWOOD, N.J. (AP) - A black bear spotted sleeping in a tree near a New Jersey home this week has made its way to another tree in a neighboring town.

The bruin was spotted Tuesday in Ridgewood, one day after Paramus (puh-RAM'-uhs) police were unable to capture it.

Animal control workers used noisemakers on Monday to try and wake the 200-pound (90-kilogram) bear and chase it out of the Paramus tree. Those efforts failed, but the bear eventually awoke, leaped from the tree and wandered off around 9 p.m.

Animal control officials say the young bear likely has been attracted to the area by the smell of food.

Police are warning residents to stay away from the bear if they see it and call 911.

