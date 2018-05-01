Trump honors Army's football team, jokes about space force - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Trump honors Army's football team, jokes about space force

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump is presented with a jersey by Ahmad Bradshaw, right, and John Voit, center, during a ceremony to present the Commander in Chief trophy to the U.S. Military Academy football team in the Rose Garden of the Wh... (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump is presented with a jersey by Ahmad Bradshaw, right, and John Voit, center, during a ceremony to present the Commander in Chief trophy to the U.S. Military Academy football team in the Rose Garden of the Wh...
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony to present the Commander in Chief trophy to the U.S. Military Academy football team in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, May 1, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony to present the Commander in Chief trophy to the U.S. Military Academy football team in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, May 1, 2018, in Washington.
(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump walks off of the stage after speaking in the Rose Garden during an event to present the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy to the U.S. Military Academy football team at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May... (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump walks off of the stage after speaking in the Rose Garden during an event to present the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy to the U.S. Military Academy football team at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May...

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is honoring Army's football team at the White House and predicting the service branches of the military could have a new addition: the space force.

Trump saluted the Black Knights with the annual Commander-in-Chief's Trophy on Tuesday, recounting their victory over Navy on a snowy day in Philadelphia. He received a white Army jersey. It's the first Commander-in-Chief Trophy for West Point since 1996.

The president says the Trump administration is "seriously thinking" about creating a space force, part of his efforts to build up the nation's military.

New Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a West Point graduate, attended the Rose Garden ceremony. Trump joked that Pompeo was "a man who has gotten more publicity than me lately."

