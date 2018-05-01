Michigan Catholic school to use 'modesty ponchos' at prom - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Michigan Catholic school to use 'modesty ponchos' at prom

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - Officials at a Catholic high school in a Detroit suburb will require female students to wear "modesty ponchos" at prom if their dresses are too revealing.

WJBK-TV reports that some students at Divine Child High School in Dearborn are calling the policy a form of body shaming.

The pink ponchos are on display inside the school with a note saying they will be handed to girls wearing dresses that violate the school's code. The report doesn't outline the school's dress code for the May 12 prom, but says a teacher will check for compliance at the door.

Theology teacher Mary Pat O'Malley came up with the idea. She says the school is trying to focus on inner beauty and the ponchos are intended as a light-hearted deterrent.

___

Information from: WJBK-TV, http://www.fox2detroit.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Man accused of posting Prince George info denies terrorism

    Man accused of posting Prince George info denies terrorism

    Monday, April 30 2018 11:08 AM EDT2018-04-30 15:08:44 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 2:03 PM EDT2018-05-01 18:03:01 GMT
    An alleged supporter of the Islamic State group charged with sharing information about Prince George on social media has denied committing terrorism offenses.More >>
    An alleged supporter of the Islamic State group charged with sharing information about Prince George on social media has denied committing terrorism offenses.More >>

  • Cyborg-lit: Book about transhumanism wins Wellcome prize

    Cyborg-lit: Book about transhumanism wins Wellcome prize

    Monday, April 30 2018 2:58 PM EDT2018-04-30 18:58:33 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 2:02 PM EDT2018-05-01 18:02:39 GMT
    A book that explores the quest to defeat death with technology has won the medically themed Wellcome Book Prize.More >>
    A book that explores the quest to defeat death with technology has won the medically themed Wellcome Book Prize.More >>

  • Tina Fey's 'Mean Girls,' 'SpongeBob' musical lead Tony nods

    Tina Fey's 'Mean Girls,' 'SpongeBob' musical lead Tony nods

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 3:08 AM EDT2018-05-01 07:08:49 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 2:01 PM EDT2018-05-01 18:01:09 GMT
    (Joan Marcus/Boneau/Bryan-Brown via AP). This image released by Boneau/Bryan-Brown shows a performance of "SpongeBob SquarePants," in New York. The Tony Awards race is dominated by big established brands, including Disney's “Frozen,” J.K. Rowling's “H...(Joan Marcus/Boneau/Bryan-Brown via AP). This image released by Boneau/Bryan-Brown shows a performance of "SpongeBob SquarePants," in New York. The Tony Awards race is dominated by big established brands, including Disney's “Frozen,” J.K. Rowling's “H...

    Most of the leading candidates on Broadway stages these days are derived from a film, TV or music.

    More >>

    Most of the leading candidates on Broadway stages these days are derived from a film, TV or music.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly