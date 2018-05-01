Michigan Catholic school ends prom 'modesty poncho' plan

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) - A principal at a Michigan Catholic high school has rescinded a plan to require female students to wear "modesty ponchos" at prom if their dresses are too revealing.
Some students and parents at Divine Child High School in Dearborn had called the policy a form of body shaming.
Principal Eric Haley issued a statement Tuesday through the Archdiocese of Detroit, saying that the ponchos were intended to remind students of the dress code, not to make them feel uncomfortable.
The ponchos will not be passed out at prom, he said.
The pink and patterned ponchos were previously on display inside the school with a note saying they would be handed to girls wearing dresses that violate the school's code. The length of the poncho suggests it's designed to cover cleavage.
The formal dress policy for the May 12 prom outlines that dresses cannot have plunging necklines or "cutouts below the traditional bra line," even if covered with mesh fabric. The school forbids exposed cleavage and visible midriffs, and a teacher will check for compliance at the door.
Theology teacher Mary Pat O'Malley came up with the "modesty poncho" idea.
"We are trying focus on the inner beauty and not draw attention to something that doesn't need attention drawn to it," O'Malley said. "It was really intended as a deterrent and a light hearted one at that."
Haley said the school recognizes that the "modesty poncho" has drawn away from its goal of having students adhere to the dress code policy.
"We encourage our students to tailor their outfits or provide their own wraps or shawls that would meet our requirements," he said. "If necessary, we may also provide wraps and shawls, as we have done at school functions for many years."
___
Information from: WJBK-TV, http://www.fox2detroit.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Most of the leading candidates on Broadway stages these days are derived from a film, TV or music.More >>
Most of the leading candidates on Broadway stages these days are derived from a film, TV or music.More >>
Tina Fey's musical 'Mean Girls' and the goofy undersea adaptation of the cartoon 'SpongeBob SquarePants" lead the Tony Award nominations with dozen nods each.More >>
Tina Fey's musical 'Mean Girls' and the goofy undersea adaptation of the cartoon 'SpongeBob SquarePants" lead the Tony Award nominations with dozen nods each.More >>
'N Sync reunites as the group gets the honor of a star on the Hollywood Walk of FameMore >>
'N Sync reunites as the group gets the honor of a star on the Hollywood Walk of FameMore >>
Initial hearings are expected Tuesday on a state budget proposal that will help fund 10 percent raises for teachers and make the first payment toward restoring nearly $400 million cut from school capital budgets following the Great Recession.More >>
Initial hearings are expected Tuesday on a state budget proposal that will help fund 10 percent raises for teachers and make the first payment toward restoring nearly $400 million cut from school capital budgets following the Great Recession.More >>
U.S. border inspectors allowed some of the Central American asylum-seekers to enter the country for processing, ending a brief impasse over lack of spaceMore >>
U.S. border inspectors allowed some of the Central American asylum-seekers to enter the country for processing, ending a brief impasse over lack of spaceMore >>
At least one federal judge considering whether to allow construction of a crude oil pipeline to continue in an environmentally fragile Louisiana swamp seemed to downplay concerns about the project's impact on forested wetlandsMore >>
At least one federal judge considering whether to allow construction of a crude oil pipeline to continue in an environmentally fragile Louisiana swamp seemed to downplay concerns about the project's impact on forested wetlandsMore >>
About 200 asylum seekers in a caravan of Central Americans are not being allowed to turn themselves in to U.S. border inspectors for a second straight dayMore >>
About 200 asylum seekers in a caravan of Central Americans are not being allowed to turn themselves in to U.S. border inspectors for a second straight dayMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is using the Middle East leg of his first trip abroad as America's top diplomat to call for concerted international action to punish Iran for its missile programsMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is using the Middle East leg of his first trip abroad as America's top diplomat to call for concerted international action to punish Iran for its missile programsMore >>
Michigan proved so important to Donald Trump's 2016 victory in the presidential election and he was back in the state for a campaign-style rally, skipping the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington for the second time in a rowMore >>
Michigan proved so important to Donald Trump's 2016 victory in the presidential election and he was back in the state for a campaign-style rally, skipping the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington for the second time in a rowMore >>
Comedian Michelle Wolf's vulgar riff on Trump and party politics gives a 'blue' cast to annual White House Correspondents' DinnerMore >>
Comedian Michelle Wolf's vulgar riff on Trump and party politics gives a 'blue' cast to annual White House Correspondents' DinnerMore >>
As thousands of teachers and supporters gathered at the Arizona Capitol to protest inadequate public school funding for a second day Friday, Gov. Doug Ducey again skipped the chance to address themMore >>
As thousands of teachers and supporters gathered at the Arizona Capitol to protest inadequate public school funding for a second day Friday, Gov. Doug Ducey again skipped the chance to address themMore >>