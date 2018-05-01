Mom: Transportation service is late, forgets to pick son up at school

K'Tia Hicks' and her son, Kavan, have had transportation issues. (Source: submitted photo)

The mother of a 13-year-old boy with special needs says the transportation services he receives after school is frequently late and sometimes doesn't show up at all.

K'Tia Hicks' son, Kavan is an eighth grader at Fairfield Middle School. He has autism, ADHD and anxiety disorder and goes for therapy sessions after school at St. Joseph's Villa in Henrico.

Southeast Trans, who is contracted through Medicaid, is the company assigned to take Kavan too and from his after school program.

Hicks says she has had serious issues with Southeast Trans over the last school year. She says on numerous occasions they have not picked her son up at all and he often calls her stressed out and anxious because they are hours late.

Hicks has had to leave her job to pick up her son. Hicks and St. Joseph's Villa have filed numerous complaints over the last year.

On Monday, Hicks contacted NBC12 after the transportation service was over hour late. The company sent a Lyft, a car from a ride sharing service, to pick up her son.

Hicks said this isn't the first time the transportation service sent a Lyft or Uber.

The mother is concerned that there isn't a medical van picking up her son with a driver he will know.

Southeast Trans, whose corporate office is located in Atlanta, Georgia, has not yet responded to questions about this issue.

NBC12's Allison Norlian will have more on this story online and on 12News at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12