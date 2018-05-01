400+ Richmond seniors to graduate despite excessive unexcused absences

RPS' policy has not been implemented since 2012. (Source: file photo)

More than 400 seniors in the Richmond Public School System will graduate despite not having enough credits to technically do so because of unexcused absences.

On Monday night, the RPS School Board learned about a policy implemented in 2012 regarding unexcused absences; that policy however was never enforced.

The policy states that a student who has an excessive number of unexcused absences in a particular class shall "receive zero credit for that class regardless of her/his grade."

Assistant Superintendent Dr. Michelle Boyd presented findings to the school board Monday night.

The allotted number of unexcused absences is as follows:

Policy for nine-week periods

Students cannot be absent from school without a valid excuse for more than six days (three if on a block schedule) per nine-week period.

Policy for semester periods

Students cannot be absent from school without a valid excuse for more than 10 days (five if on a block schedule) per semester.

The administration became aware that RPS was not implementing the policy, and had not done so since its inception in 2012.

"This is a major issue," said RPS school board member Jonathan Young.

Young was one of two school board members to vote against suspending the policy for the remainder of the year.

As a result, more than 400 seniors in the RPS System will graduate in June.

"After a great deal of analysis, it has become clear that it would be essentially impossible to implement the policy at this point in the year," Boyd said during the presentation.

The administration will now review the policy and provide recommendations for changes to update the policy to students, families, and RPS staff prior to the start of the 2018-2019 school year, and make sure the revised policy is implemented and enforced.

This decision was also made as RPS admitted several students had their GPA miscalculated on their transcripts.

NBC12's Karina Bolster is covering this developing story and will have additional updates online and on air.

