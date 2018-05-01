Man flees with cash after robbing Little Caesars in Henrico

The man entered the Little Caesars around 3:30 p.m. April 30. (Source: Henrico Police)

The Henrico Police Department is searching for a man who fled with cash after a robbery at a Little Caesars on Monday afternoon.

Police say the man entered the store in the 4000 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike around 3:30 p.m., demanded money and threatened an employee.

The suspect - a black man, 40-50 years old and 5 feet 9 inches tall - drove away in a dark-colored Jeep Liberty. He was wearing a red bandanna, blue jeans and black long-sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12