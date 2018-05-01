Pace of US factory growth slows again in April - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Pace of US factory growth slows again in April

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File). FILE- In this March 19, 2018, file photo, a technician tightens screws on the front bumper assembly at the Nissan Canton Assembly Plant, in Canton, Miss. On Tuesday, May 1, the Institute for Supply Management, a trade... (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File). FILE- In this March 19, 2018, file photo, a technician tightens screws on the front bumper assembly at the Nissan Canton Assembly Plant, in Canton, Miss. On Tuesday, May 1, the Institute for Supply Management, a trade...

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. manufacturers say the pace of their expansion continued to slow in April, with many factories saying their output is still growing but is crimped by shortages of workers and skills.

The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, reported Tuesday that its manufacturing index fell to 57.3 percent last month from March's reading of 59.3. Any score above 50 signals growth.

The categories of new orders, production and employment each fell in April for manufacturers, even though demand for manufactured goods remains robust. Companies surveyed for the index pointed to shortages of raw materials and labor that can cause them to lose out on potential sales.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Cosby jury: Chief accuser was 'credible and compelling'

    Cosby jury: Chief accuser was 'credible and compelling'

    Monday, April 30 2018 8:19 AM EDT2018-04-30 12:19:01 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 12:16 PM EDT2018-05-01 16:16:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File). FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. The prosecutors who put Cosby away said Sunday, April 29, 2018, they’re confi...(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File). FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. The prosecutors who put Cosby away said Sunday, April 29, 2018, they’re confi...

    A juror on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial case says the comedian's own words sealed his fate.

    More >>

    A juror on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial case says the comedian's own words sealed his fate.

    More >>

  • Survivor of 10-year Ohio captivity looks ahead in new book

    Survivor of 10-year Ohio captivity looks ahead in new book

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 12:18 AM EDT2018-05-01 04:18:48 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 12:15 PM EDT2018-05-01 16:15:26 GMT
    (Deborah Feingold Photography/Hachette Books via AP). This image provided by Hachette Books shows the cover of Michelle Knight's book Life After Darkness. Five years after being rescued from a decade-long captivity in chains inside a heavily fortified ...(Deborah Feingold Photography/Hachette Books via AP). This image provided by Hachette Books shows the cover of Michelle Knight's book Life After Darkness. Five years after being rescued from a decade-long captivity in chains inside a heavily fortified ...
    One of three women who escaped a Cleveland house after being held for a decade has written a new book about recovering from her ordeal.More >>
    One of three women who escaped a Cleveland house after being held for a decade has written a new book about recovering from her ordeal.More >>

  • Ashley Judd wants movie mogul Weinstein held accountable

    Ashley Judd wants movie mogul Weinstein held accountable

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 8:19 AM EDT2018-05-01 12:19:26 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 12:15 PM EDT2018-05-01 16:15:19 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). This combination photo shows Ashley Judd during the 2017 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., on July 25, 2017, left, and Harvey Weinstein at The Weinstein Company and Netflix...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). This combination photo shows Ashley Judd during the 2017 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., on July 25, 2017, left, and Harvey Weinstein at The Weinstein Company and Netflix...
    Ashley Judd says she wants Harvey Weinstein to be "held accountable" for "illegal conduct" that caused her to lose money, status, prestige and power in her career; Weinstein denies her allegations.More >>
    Ashley Judd says she wants Harvey Weinstein to be "held accountable" for "illegal conduct" that caused her to lose money, status, prestige and power in her career; Weinstein denies her allegations.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly