Richmond teacher is 'the most inspiring role model any boy could ask for'

Roderick Davis says he sees himself in a lot of students he teaches. (Source: NBC12)

This month's Excellence in Education Award winner is "the most inspiring role model any boy could ask for," according to the nominee.

Roderick Davis, of Richmond Technical School, is the music director and lead drummer of Ezibu Muntu African Dance Company.

He's also taught taught technology education, pre-engineering and basic architecture, as well as mentoring under-served youth.

The person who nominated Davis for the award says after his parents' deaths, the teacher "became my guardian during my senior year of high school and is continuing to finish the job my parents started."

Davis says he's sees himself in a lot of the students and is able to use his life's lessons to teach them every day.

He says students bring him "a lot of questions" every day. "Students and kids ... are honest."

He says that if students are feeling down, he's able to help bring a smile to their face every day.

"Just enjoy life," Davis said of advice he likes to give to students.

