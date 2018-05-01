2 people sent to hospital after crash in Richmond

The AMBER Alert for a missing 3-year-old boy in south Alabama has been canceled, according to ALEAMore >>
The AMBER Alert for a missing 3-year-old boy in south Alabama has been canceled, according to ALEAMore >>
The search for California's Golden State Killer led to wrong man last year in Oregon, but investigators say they are now confident they've caught the serial rapist and killer who eluded law enforcement for four decades.More >>
The FBI is now offering a $5,000 reward to help track down the person who robbed a bank on April 18 in the 7100 block of Three Chopt Road.More >>
More than 400 Seniors in the Richmond Public School System will graduate despite not having enough credits to technically do so because of unexcused absences.More >>
Family members confirmed Tuesday that an elderly man died after Richmond police said he was attacked in broad daylight on Sunday.More >>
According to an investigative report by 11Alive’s Andy Pierrotti, a forensic pathologist estimates millions of parasitic mites ate her alive over the span of several months, perhaps even years.More >>
The children are now in foster care and doing well, according to Child Protective Services.More >>
The 10-year-old was electrocuted Friday night while playing hide-and-seek with his younger brother.More >>
Hospital officials believe the nurse may have infected at least two patients with hepatitis C, and they are urging 2,600 others to get tested for the disease.More >>
The nurse is charged with assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, following an alleged dispute over his mother's care.More >>
Brian Kemp, Georgia's Secretary of State, announced his intent for higher office with pro-gun ad.More >>
U.S. Border Patrol agents found a 3-to-4-month-old tiger cub stuffed in a black duffel bag.More >>
Colorado isn't the only state where an underfunded retirement system has played a role in a teacher uprising sweeping the U.S.More >>
Hattiesburg police are searching for a missing 16-year-old who is believed to be with a former Forrest County teacher charged with sexual battery.More >>
John Russo says he was trying to enforce a safety policy in the wake of the Parkland shooting when a student became aggressive with him.More >>