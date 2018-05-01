2 people sent to hospital after crash in Richmond

Two people were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning at the intersection of Crutchfield and Roanoke streets.

Richmond police say at around 8:20 a.m., a Hyundai with two women inside was attempting to turn left when a Ford sedan traveling in the same direction, driven by an adult female with another woman inside, attempted to pass the Hyundai, striking and overturning it.

The women in the overturned vehicle were transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

There's currently no information on whether any charges were filed.

