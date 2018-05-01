Four-vehicle crash sends five to hospital

Five people were injured in a crash in Chesterfield Tuesday morning.

Police, firefighters and EMS were called to the intersection of Hull and Woodlake just after 8 a.m. for a four-vehicle crash.

Officials say all five people injured are expected to be okay.

Further details on what caused the crash are currently unknown.

