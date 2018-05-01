'It has changed my life': How Parham Doctors' Hospital can get you moving again

In addition to receiving eight awards from Healthgrades™ in 2017, Parham Doctors’ Hospital is certified by The Joint Commission for Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement, Shoulder Replacement and Spinal Fusion. (Source: Google Maps)

Parham Doctors’ Hospital, a campus of Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, is a top destination for orthopedic surgery.

In addition to receiving eight awards from Healthgrades™ in 2017, Parham Doctors’ Hospital is certified by The Joint Commission for Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement, Shoulder Replacement and Spinal Fusion.

Many patients put off joint replacement procedures for fear of downtime, or simply because they do not realize how they may benefit from the surgery.

Take Rob, who after years of hip pain decided to have surgery to replace his right hip. As an active dad, he was used to running, playing basketball, skiing and coaching his daughter in a variety of sports. However, his hip pain started to affect his activities, and only worsened over time, regardless of the previous treatments he tried.

After about four years of pain, Rob decided to have his hip replaced.

Rob spoke to his doctor about his decision for a hip replacement, and his doctor referred him to Parham Doctors’ Hospital, the most awarded orthopedic hospital in the region.

The team at Parham Doctors’ Hospital prepared Rob for what was to come, and he felt more than confident on the day of his surgery. After a successful surgery, Rob says he would recommend anyone who is in severe pain to consider the procedure: “it has changed my life.”

Unfortunately, joint replacement surgery sometimes does not stop with one joint.

When Doris’ traditional treatments stopped working for her hip pain, her doctor recommended hip surgery. Doris spoke to a few friends and family members who recommended she go to Parham Doctors’ Hospital, and she did.

Doris successfully had one hip replaced, but then the other hip started experiencing the same pain. Knowing what it was like to cope with the pain for an extended amount of time, Doris knew to speak to her doctor and orthopedic surgeon about getting it replaced sooner rather than later.

After two successful hip replacements, Doris found out she also needed her knees replaced. She was skeptical to get both knees replaced at the same time, but trusted the experts at Parham Doctors’ Hospital. Her orthopedic surgeon replaced both knees at one time and Doris was up and walking soon after surgery.

The Orthopedic and Spine program at Parham Doctors’ Hospital offer a comprehensive collection of inpatient and outpatient orthopedic surgeries, with facilities and therapists dedicated to our orthopedic specialties.

Learn more about the orthopedic care program at Parham Doctors’ Hospital here.

The team includes an outstanding group of surgeons who specialize in the most advanced surgical techniques for the treatment of joint disorders. The highly trained staff is committed to a comprehensive and individualized care plan for each patient, faster recovery in a healing environment, and educational resources as you get back to your daily activities.