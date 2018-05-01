Merck posts strong first-quarter profit, but revenue light - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Merck posts strong first-quarter profit, but revenue light

(AP Photo/Mel Evans, File). FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2014, file photo, a person walks through a Merck company building, in Kenilworth, N.J. Merck &amp; Co. reports earnings Tuesday, May 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File). FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2014, file photo, a person walks through a Merck company building, in Kenilworth, N.J. Merck & Co. reports earnings Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

By LINDA A. JOHNSON
AP Medical Writer

Merck reported a 6 percent revenue jump in the first quarter, but profits plunged by more than half due to sharply higher research and development costs.

Much of that increase was due to a $1.4 billion charge for starting a research partnership with Japanese drugmaker Eisai.

The maker of diabetes drug Januvia and cancer blockbuster Keytruda had net income of $736 million, or 27 cents per share. That was down from $1.55 billion, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.05 per share, which is 6 cents better than Wall Street analysts had projected, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.

It's revenue of $10.04 billion was just shy of the $10.12 billion many analysts had expected.

The Kenilworth, New Jersey, company tweaked its 2018 financial forecast Tuesday. It now expects full-year earnings between $4.16 and $4.28 per share, with revenue between $41.8 billion and $43 billion.

In premarket trading, shares were flat at $58.90.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MRK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MRK

___

Follow Linda A. Johnson at https://twitter.com/LindaJ_onPharma

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Ashley Judd wants movie mogul Weinstein held accountable

    Ashley Judd wants movie mogul Weinstein held accountable

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 8:19 AM EDT2018-05-01 12:19:26 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 8:50 AM EDT2018-05-01 12:50:19 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). This combination photo shows Ashley Judd during the 2017 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., on July 25, 2017, left, and Harvey Weinstein at The Weinstein Company and Netflix...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). This combination photo shows Ashley Judd during the 2017 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., on July 25, 2017, left, and Harvey Weinstein at The Weinstein Company and Netflix...
    Ashley Judd says she wants Harvey Weinstein to be "held accountable" for "illegal conduct" that caused her to lose money, status, prestige and power in her career; Weinstein denies her allegations.More >>
    Ashley Judd says she wants Harvey Weinstein to be "held accountable" for "illegal conduct" that caused her to lose money, status, prestige and power in her career; Weinstein denies her allegations.More >>

  • Cosby jury: Chief accuser was 'credible and compelling'

    Cosby jury: Chief accuser was 'credible and compelling'

    Monday, April 30 2018 8:19 AM EDT2018-04-30 12:19:01 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 8:43 AM EDT2018-05-01 12:43:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File). FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. The prosecutors who put Cosby away said Sunday, April 29, 2018, they’re confi...(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File). FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. The prosecutors who put Cosby away said Sunday, April 29, 2018, they’re confi...

    A juror on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial case says the comedian's own words sealed his fate.

    More >>

    A juror on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial case says the comedian's own words sealed his fate.

    More >>

  • Survivor of 10-year Ohio captivity looks ahead in new book

    Survivor of 10-year Ohio captivity looks ahead in new book

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 12:18 AM EDT2018-05-01 04:18:48 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 8:43 AM EDT2018-05-01 12:43:23 GMT
    (Deborah Feingold Photography/Hachette Books via AP). This image provided by Hachette Books shows the cover of Michelle Knight's book Life After Darkness. Five years after being rescued from a decade-long captivity in chains inside a heavily fortified ...(Deborah Feingold Photography/Hachette Books via AP). This image provided by Hachette Books shows the cover of Michelle Knight's book Life After Darkness. Five years after being rescued from a decade-long captivity in chains inside a heavily fortified ...
    One of three women who escaped a Cleveland house after being held for a decade has written a new book about recovering from her ordeal.More >>
    One of three women who escaped a Cleveland house after being held for a decade has written a new book about recovering from her ordeal.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly