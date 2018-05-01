Investigators search for people who damaged expensive farming eq - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Investigators search for people who damaged expensive farming equipment

LOUISA, VA (WWBT) -

Investigators in Louisa County are looking for the person or people responsible for damaging some expensive farming equipment.     

At some point over the weekend, deputies say someone stole a John Deere tractor from a barn in the county and took it for a joy ride.

Then, that same person or people got ahold of a Link-Belt excavator, using it to cause significant damage to the tractor. The excavator was also damaged in the process.

A quick Google search shows both pieces of equipment can run anywhere from $40,000 to $100,000.

Anyone with information should call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 540-967-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-346-1466.

