Investigators search for people who damaged expensive farming equipment

Investigators in Louisa County are looking for the person or people responsible for damaging some expensive farming equipment.

At some point over the weekend, deputies say someone stole a John Deere tractor from a barn in the county and took it for a joy ride.

Then, that same person or people got ahold of a Link-Belt excavator, using it to cause significant damage to the tractor. The excavator was also damaged in the process.

A quick Google search shows both pieces of equipment can run anywhere from $40,000 to $100,000.

Anyone with information should call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 540-967-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-346-1466.

