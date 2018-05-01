Salah beats De Bruyne to football writers' award - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Salah beats De Bruyne to football writers' award

(AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018, file photo, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores his side's first goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match against Manchester City in Manchester, England. Premier Lea... (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018, file photo, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores his side's first goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match against Manchester City in Manchester, England. Premier Lea...

LONDON (AP) - Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been voted as the footballer of the year by the Football Writers' Association, the latest accolade for the English Premier League's top scorer.

The award comes a week after Salah was voted as player of the year by his fellow professionals.

He leads the scoring chart on 31, four more than nearest rival Harry Kane.

The Egypt international beat Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to the football writers' award, with the winning margin fewer than 20 votes. He becomes the first African winner of an award that has been running since 1948.

Salah has 43 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions this season.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

