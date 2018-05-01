Firefighters battle vacant house fire in Richmond's north side

Originally, the front porch was on fire, but when crews got to the scene, flames had spread to the interior of the home. (Source: NBC12)

Richmond firefighters battled flames at a house in Highland Park early Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the vacant home around 3:30 a.m.

Battalion Chief Kent Taylor says the fire was under control in about 15 minutes.

It's currently unclear what started the fire.

