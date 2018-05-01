Firefighters battle vacant house fire in Richmond's north side

The AMBER Alert for a missing 3-year-old boy in south Alabama has been canceled, according to ALEAMore >>
The AMBER Alert for a missing 3-year-old boy in south Alabama has been canceled, according to ALEAMore >>
Richmond firefighters battled flames at a home in Highland Park early Tuesday morning.More >>
Richmond firefighters battled flames at a home in Highland Park early Tuesday morning.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Chesterfield police are investigating a late-night homicide after a 19-year-old man was shot several times.More >>
Chesterfield police are investigating a late-night homicide after a 19-year-old man was shot several times.More >>
Parents say RPS' mistake is costing their families financial aid, grants, and in some cases, students might not even be accepted into college.More >>
Parents say RPS' mistake is costing their families financial aid, grants, and in some cases, students might not even be accepted into college.More >>
The children are now in foster care and doing well, according to Child Protective Services.More >>
The children are now in foster care and doing well, according to Child Protective Services.More >>
According to an investigative report by 11Alive’s Andy Pierrotti, a forensic pathologist estimates millions of parasitic mites ate her alive over the span of several months, perhaps even years.More >>
According to an investigative report by 11Alive’s Andy Pierrotti, a forensic pathologist estimates millions of parasitic mites ate her alive over the span of several months, perhaps even years.More >>
John Russo says he was trying to enforce a safety policy in the wake of the Parkland shooting when a student became aggressive with him.More >>
John Russo says he was trying to enforce a safety policy in the wake of the Parkland shooting when a student became aggressive with him.More >>
The 10-year-old was electrocuted Friday night while playing hide-and-seek with his younger brother.More >>
The 10-year-old was electrocuted Friday night while playing hide-and-seek with his younger brother.More >>
A Fire destroyed the Broken Spur Rib & Steakhouse early-Tuesday morning, according to Midway Fire Rescue Chief Doug Eggiman.More >>
A Fire destroyed the Broken Spur Rib & Steakhouse early-Tuesday morning, according to Midway Fire Rescue Chief Doug Eggiman.More >>