BP gets Q1 boost from higher oil prices and more production - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

BP gets Q1 boost from higher oil prices and more production

LONDON (AP) - BP says first-quarter earnings surged 70 percent as the energy company profited from rising oil prices and increased production.

The London-based company reported net income of $2.47 billion, up from $1.45 billion in the same period last year.

Underlying replacement cost profit rose 71 percent to $2.59 billion. The figure, which excludes fluctuations in the value of inventories and one-time items, is the industry's preferred gauge of earnings.

Oil companies are profiting after they cut costs and sold assets to adjust to an era of lower oil prices after crude dropped below $30 a barrel in January 2016. Brent crude averaged $66.82 in the first quarter, 24 percent higher than a year earlier.

BP's energy production increased 9 percent to the equivalent of 2.6 million barrels of oil a day.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Tony Award nominations Tuesday promise clash of big brands

    Tony Award nominations Tuesday promise clash of big brands

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 3:08 AM EDT2018-05-01 07:08:49 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 3:39 AM EDT2018-05-01 07:39:48 GMT
    (Joan Marcus/Boneau/Bryan-Brown via AP). This image released by Boneau/Bryan-Brown shows a performance of "SpongeBob SquarePants," in New York. The Tony Awards race is dominated by big established brands, including Disney's “Frozen,” J.K. Rowling's “H...(Joan Marcus/Boneau/Bryan-Brown via AP). This image released by Boneau/Bryan-Brown shows a performance of "SpongeBob SquarePants," in New York. The Tony Awards race is dominated by big established brands, including Disney's “Frozen,” J.K. Rowling's “H...
    Tony Award nominations Tuesday promise clash of big brands, including 'Harry Potter,' Frozen' and 'SpongeBob SquarePants'.More >>
    Tony Award nominations Tuesday promise clash of big brands, including 'Harry Potter,' Frozen' and 'SpongeBob SquarePants'.More >>

  • Kim Kardashian West says Khloe-Tristan situation is a mess

    Kim Kardashian West says Khloe-Tristan situation is a mess

    Monday, April 30 2018 4:18 PM EDT2018-04-30 20:18:43 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 3:09 AM EDT2018-05-01 07:09:21 GMT
    (AP Photo). This combination photo shows television personality Khloe Kardashian at the NBCUniversal Network 2017 Upfront at Radio City Music Hall in New York on May 15, 2017, left, and Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson at the NBA basketball team m...(AP Photo). This combination photo shows television personality Khloe Kardashian at the NBCUniversal Network 2017 Upfront at Radio City Music Hall in New York on May 15, 2017, left, and Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson at the NBA basketball team m...
    Kim Kardashian West speaking out about sister Khloe's relationship with Tristan Thompson.More >>
    Kim Kardashian West speaking out about sister Khloe's relationship with Tristan Thompson.More >>

  • Cosby jury: Chief accuser was 'credible and compelling'

    Cosby jury: Chief accuser was 'credible and compelling'

    Monday, April 30 2018 8:19 AM EDT2018-04-30 12:19:01 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 3:09 AM EDT2018-05-01 07:09:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File). FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. The prosecutors who put Cosby away said Sunday, April 29, 2018, they’re confi...(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File). FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. The prosecutors who put Cosby away said Sunday, April 29, 2018, they’re confi...

    A juror on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial case says the comedian's own words sealed his fate.

    More >>

    A juror on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial case says the comedian's own words sealed his fate.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly