Germany expects permanent EU exemption from US tariffs - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Germany expects permanent EU exemption from US tariffs

BERLIN (AP) - Germany says it is aware of the U.S. postponement of a decision on imposing tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum from the European Union for 30 days, but continues to expect "a permanent exemption."

A spokeswoman for Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a statement Tuesday that Germany as part of the EU will now "discuss how to continue."

The statement says, "the trans-Atlantic, economic relations are of great importance for both sides. Neither the EU nor the U.S. can have an interest in an escalation of their trade tensions."

It added that, "rather, both sides would profit from a further deepening of their trade relations."

U.S. President Donald Trump slapped tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports in March but excluded the EU and others.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Tony Award nominations Tuesday promise clash of big brands

    Tony Award nominations Tuesday promise clash of big brands

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 3:08 AM EDT2018-05-01 07:08:49 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 3:39 AM EDT2018-05-01 07:39:48 GMT
    (Joan Marcus/Boneau/Bryan-Brown via AP). This image released by Boneau/Bryan-Brown shows a performance of "SpongeBob SquarePants," in New York. The Tony Awards race is dominated by big established brands, including Disney's “Frozen,” J.K. Rowling's “H...(Joan Marcus/Boneau/Bryan-Brown via AP). This image released by Boneau/Bryan-Brown shows a performance of "SpongeBob SquarePants," in New York. The Tony Awards race is dominated by big established brands, including Disney's “Frozen,” J.K. Rowling's “H...
    Tony Award nominations Tuesday promise clash of big brands, including 'Harry Potter,' Frozen' and 'SpongeBob SquarePants'.More >>
    Tony Award nominations Tuesday promise clash of big brands, including 'Harry Potter,' Frozen' and 'SpongeBob SquarePants'.More >>

  • Kim Kardashian West says Khloe-Tristan situation is a mess

    Kim Kardashian West says Khloe-Tristan situation is a mess

    Monday, April 30 2018 4:18 PM EDT2018-04-30 20:18:43 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 3:09 AM EDT2018-05-01 07:09:21 GMT
    (AP Photo). This combination photo shows television personality Khloe Kardashian at the NBCUniversal Network 2017 Upfront at Radio City Music Hall in New York on May 15, 2017, left, and Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson at the NBA basketball team m...(AP Photo). This combination photo shows television personality Khloe Kardashian at the NBCUniversal Network 2017 Upfront at Radio City Music Hall in New York on May 15, 2017, left, and Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson at the NBA basketball team m...
    Kim Kardashian West speaking out about sister Khloe's relationship with Tristan Thompson.More >>
    Kim Kardashian West speaking out about sister Khloe's relationship with Tristan Thompson.More >>

  • Cosby jury: Chief accuser was 'credible and compelling'

    Cosby jury: Chief accuser was 'credible and compelling'

    Monday, April 30 2018 8:19 AM EDT2018-04-30 12:19:01 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 3:09 AM EDT2018-05-01 07:09:20 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File). FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. The prosecutors who put Cosby away said Sunday, April 29, 2018, they’re confi...(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File). FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. The prosecutors who put Cosby away said Sunday, April 29, 2018, they’re confi...

    A juror on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial case says the comedian's own words sealed his fate.

    More >>

    A juror on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial case says the comedian's own words sealed his fate.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly