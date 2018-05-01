Workers in Philippines, elsewhere rally to mark May Day - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Workers in Philippines, elsewhere rally to mark May Day

(AP Photo/Bullit Marquez). Protesters, mostly workers, march towards the Presidential Palace during the global commemoration of Labor Day Tuesday, May 1, 2018 in Manila, Philippines. About 5,000 workers and activists from various groups held a rally Tu... (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez). Protesters, mostly workers, march towards the Presidential Palace during the global commemoration of Labor Day Tuesday, May 1, 2018 in Manila, Philippines. About 5,000 workers and activists from various groups held a rally Tu...
(AP Photo/Heng Sinith). A Cambodian worker attends a gathering to mark May Day at Tonle Sap river bank, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Some hundreds of workers staged a rally, demanding a better working condition. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith). A Cambodian worker attends a gathering to mark May Day at Tonle Sap river bank, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Some hundreds of workers staged a rally, demanding a better working condition.
(AP Photo/Vincent Yu). Protesters shout slogans during a march to mark May Day in Hong Kong Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Hundreds of Hong Kong workers from various labor unions staged a rally to demand better workers' rights and call for standard working hours. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu). Protesters shout slogans during a march to mark May Day in Hong Kong Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Hundreds of Hong Kong workers from various labor unions staged a rally to demand better workers' rights and call for standard working hours.
(AP Photo/Heng Sinith). Cambodian workers attend a gathering to mark May Day at Tonle Sap river bank, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Some hundreds of workers staged a rally demanded a better working condition. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith). Cambodian workers attend a gathering to mark May Day at Tonle Sap river bank, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Some hundreds of workers staged a rally demanded a better working condition.
(AP Photo/Heng Sinith). A Cambodian worker participates during a gathering to mark May Day at Tonle Sap river bank, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Some hundreds of workers staged a rally, demanding a better working condition. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith). A Cambodian worker participates during a gathering to mark May Day at Tonle Sap river bank, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Some hundreds of workers staged a rally, demanding a better working condition.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) - Thousands of workers and activists marched to the Philippines' presidential palace on Tuesday to demand the government address labor issues, as workers in the Southeast Asian country and elsewhere marked May Day.

In Manila, about 5,000 people from various groups held a rally near Malacanang Palace to protest the failure of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to fulfill a major campaign promise to end contractualization, the widespread practice of short-term employment.

The protesters also demanded that the government address issues including low wages, unemployment and trade union repression.

Workers and activists also rallied elsewhere in Asia, including in Cambodia, Indonesia and Hong Kong.

Rallies in other parts of the world will take place later Tuesday.

