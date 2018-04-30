California shop cranks classical music to dissuade loitering - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

California shop cranks classical music to dissuade loitering

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) - A 7-Eleven in California has found a way to keep people from panhandling and loitering outside the store: crank up classical music.

Sukhi Sandhu, who owns the franchise in Modesto, said his customers tell him they feel safer since he started blasting symphonies and occasional operas over outdoor speakers.

"Once the music started, the riffraff left," said Manuel Souza, who's homeless and jokingly referred to himself as part of the riffraff. The loud music makes it hard "to hang out and gossip and joke around" near the store, Souza told the Modesto Bee last week from under a tree down the block.

The classical music is part of a 7-Eleven program that encourages non-confrontational methods to reduce loitering, Sandhu said. It eliminates any risks faced by clerks when asking panhandlers to leave, he said.

Another method employed at some stores is a device that emits a high-pitched screech similar to a mosquito buzzing in your ear. Clerks turn the device on and off as needed. Classical music is more effective, Sandhu said, and he plans to introduce it at other stores he owns in central California.

"We have received very positive feedback from our customers about the atmosphere created by the music devices piloted in several 7-Eleven stores across the US," the convenience store chain's corporate office said in a statement.

The newspaper said Monday that such measures aren't new. Convenience stores and other businesses as well as public facilities have used classical music and the mosquito device over the years to repel panhandlers, homeless people and loitering teenagers.

___

Information from: The Modesto Bee, http://www.modbee.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Cosby jury: Chief accuser was 'credible and compelling'

    Cosby jury: Chief accuser was 'credible and compelling'

    Monday, April 30 2018 8:19 AM EDT2018-04-30 12:19:01 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 10:12 PM EDT2018-05-01 02:12:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File). FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. The prosecutors who put Cosby away said Sunday, April 29, 2018, they’re confi...(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File). FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. The prosecutors who put Cosby away said Sunday, April 29, 2018, they’re confi...

    A juror on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial case says the comedian's own words sealed his fate.

    More >>

    A juror on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial case says the comedian's own words sealed his fate.

    More >>

  • Ashley Judd sues Weinstein saying he wrecked her career

    Ashley Judd sues Weinstein saying he wrecked her career

    Monday, April 30 2018 7:58 PM EDT2018-04-30 23:58:42 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 10:12 PM EDT2018-05-01 02:12:21 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). This combination photo shows Ashley Judd during the 2017 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., on July 25, 2017, left, and Harvey Weinstein at The Weinstein Company and Netflix...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). This combination photo shows Ashley Judd during the 2017 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., on July 25, 2017, left, and Harvey Weinstein at The Weinstein Company and Netflix...
    Ashley Judd has sued Harvey Weinstein, saying he hurt her acting career in retaliation for her rejecting his sexual advances.More >>
    Ashley Judd has sued Harvey Weinstein, saying he hurt her acting career in retaliation for her rejecting his sexual advances.More >>

  • Will there be a Nobel in literature this year? Stay tuned

    Will there be a Nobel in literature this year? Stay tuned

    Monday, April 30 2018 9:58 AM EDT2018-04-30 13:58:21 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 10:10 PM EDT2018-05-01 02:10:56 GMT
    For the first time since 1943, there's a notable risk that no Nobel Prize in literature will be awarded this year. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, FILE)For the first time since 1943, there's a notable risk that no Nobel Prize in literature will be awarded this year. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, FILE)

    The painful, though not unprecedented possibility arises from sex abuse and financial crimes scandals involving the Swedish Academy, the body that chooses the Nobel literature winner.

    More >>

    The painful, though not unprecedented possibility arises from sex abuse and financial crimes scandals involving the Swedish Academy, the body that chooses the Nobel literature winner.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly