Celtics Brown out Game 1 vs. 76ers with hamstring injury

Celtics Brown out Game 1 vs. 76ers with hamstring injury

BOSTON (AP) - Celtics guard Jaylen Brown is sitting out Game 1 of Boston's Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup with the 76ers with a right hamstring strain.

Boston made the announcement prior to Monday night's tip-off.

Brown suffered the injury in the Celtics' Game 7 win over Milwaukee on Saturday.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Marcus Smart will start in Brown's place.

