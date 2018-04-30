Celtics Brown out Game 1 vs. 76ers with hamstring injury - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Celtics Brown out Game 1 vs. 76ers with hamstring injury

BOSTON (AP) - Celtics guard Jaylen Brown is sitting out Game 1 of Boston's Eastern Conference Semifinals matchup with the 76ers with a right hamstring strain.

Boston made the announcement prior to Monday night's tip-off.

Brown suffered the injury in the Celtics' Game 7 win over Milwaukee on Saturday.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Marcus Smart will start in Brown's place.

___

For more AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

