Central VA high schools make top 100 list for financial literacy instruction

Deep Run High School made the top 100 U.S. schools list for financial literacy instruction. (Source: Deep Run PTSA on Facebook)

Several Central Virginia high schools made the 2018 top 100 U.S. schools list for financial literacy instruction.

Richmond Community High School was ranked no. 20, and Open High School was ranked no. 30.

Cosby, Deep Run, and George Wythe high schools ranked between 31 and 100.

Click here to see the full rankings.

The list was compiled by Working in Support of Education (WISE), a New York-based non-profit that promotes financial literacy education.

Congrats to Deep Run HS for making 2018's Top 100 U.S. schools for financial literacy instruction! List is compiled by @wisenewyork - Working in Support of Education, a NY-based nonprofit that promotes financial literacy ed. Complete list at https://t.co/0KYpoUmsDN. @WildcatsDR pic.twitter.com/Y0ExHtXtli — Henrico Schools (@HenricoSchools) April 30, 2018

