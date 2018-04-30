'Hamilton' actor criticizes Utah crowd's use of phones - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

'Hamilton' actor criticizes Utah crowd's use of phones

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The lead actor in a production of the Tony Award-winning musical Hamilton has called out Salt Lake City theater-goers who pulled out their cellphones during performances in Utah.

Soon after the show ended, Joseph Morales called the behavior shockingly rude in a Tweet on Sunday, when he wrote: "SLC, you're killing me. Put your phones away..."

Morales plays Alexander Hamilton in the musical.

Twitter users quickly pointed out that several of the Hamilton shows overlapped with Utah Jazz playoff games. That included Sunday, when the Jazz lost on the road to the Houston Rockets.

The basketball team came to Morales's defense Monday. The Jazz said on Twitter that fans should wait to check the score until after they're out of the theater.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

