The Latest: White House delays decision on tariffs - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

The Latest: White House delays decision on tariffs

(AP Photo/Martin Meissner). Containers are stored for export at a harbor in Duisburg, Germany, Monday, April 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner). Containers are stored for export at a harbor in Duisburg, Germany, Monday, April 30, 2018.

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump and steel tariffs (all times local):

8:50 p.m.

The White House is postponing a decision on imposing tariffs on U.S. imports of steel and aluminum from the European Union, Canada and Mexico for 30 days.

The Trump administration says it has reached an agreement with South Korea on steel imports following discussions on a revised trade agreement. It says it has also reached agreements in principle with Argentina, Australia and Brazil on steel and aluminum that will be finalized shortly.

President Donald Trump slapped tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports in March but excluded the European Union and five other countries.

The White House had until the end of Monday to decide whether to extend the exemptions or impose the penalties.

The EU has said it will retaliate with tariffs.

___

6:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump is facing a self-imposed midnight deadline to decide whether to permanently exempt the European Union and five separate countries from tariffs that his administration has imposed on imported steel and aluminum.

If the EU loses its exemption, it's threatened to retaliate with its own tariffs on U.S. goods imported to Europe. A possible trade war with Europe could come just as the Trump administration prepares for trade talks with China.

Trump decided in March to slap tariffs of 25 percent on imported steel and 10 percent on imported aluminum. He justified the action by saying it's needed to protect American metal producers from unfair competition and bolster national security.

The five separate countries that have received exemptions are Mexico, Canada, Australia, Argentina and Brazil.

___

3:30 p.m.

The Trump administration risks igniting a trade battle with Europe just as it's preparing for tense trade talks in China this week.

Trump is considering whether to permanently exempt the European Union and five other countries from tariffs that his administration imposed last month on imported steel and aluminum. The White House provided temporary exemptions in March and has until the end of Monday to decide whether to extend them.

If it loses its exemption, the EU has said it will retaliate with its own tariffs on U.S. goods imported to Europe.

The confrontation stems from the president's decision in March to slap tariffs of 25 percent on imported steel and 10 percent on imported aluminum. Trump said the move was needed to protect American metal producers from unfair competition.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Will there be a Nobel in literature this year? Stay tuned

    Will there be a Nobel in literature this year? Stay tuned

    Monday, April 30 2018 9:58 AM EDT2018-04-30 13:58:21 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 10:40 PM EDT2018-05-01 02:40:49 GMT
    For the first time since 1943, there's a notable risk that no Nobel Prize in literature will be awarded this year. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, FILE)For the first time since 1943, there's a notable risk that no Nobel Prize in literature will be awarded this year. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, FILE)

    The painful, though not unprecedented possibility arises from sex abuse and financial crimes scandals involving the Swedish Academy, the body that chooses the Nobel literature winner.

    More >>

    The painful, though not unprecedented possibility arises from sex abuse and financial crimes scandals involving the Swedish Academy, the body that chooses the Nobel literature winner.

    More >>

  • Welcome to the partisan fury, Michelle Wolf

    Welcome to the partisan fury, Michelle Wolf

    Monday, April 30 2018 5:38 PM EDT2018-04-30 21:38:32 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 10:39 PM EDT2018-05-01 02:39:38 GMT
    (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 24, 2018 file photo, Michelle Wolf arrives at the 6th Annual Hilarity For Charity Los Angeles Variety Show at the Hollywood Palladium n Los Angeles. White House aides, reporters and other...(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this March 24, 2018 file photo, Michelle Wolf arrives at the 6th Annual Hilarity For Charity Los Angeles Variety Show at the Hollywood Palladium n Los Angeles. White House aides, reporters and other...
    Little-known comic Michelle Wolf becomes the latest surrogate for partisan warfare, as her edgy White House Correspondents Association speech over the weekend continued to be debated.More >>
    Little-known comic Michelle Wolf becomes the latest surrogate for partisan warfare, as her edgy White House Correspondents Association speech over the weekend continued to be debated.More >>

  • Cosby jury: Chief accuser was 'credible and compelling'

    Cosby jury: Chief accuser was 'credible and compelling'

    Monday, April 30 2018 8:19 AM EDT2018-04-30 12:19:01 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 10:30 PM EDT2018-05-01 02:30:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File). FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. The prosecutors who put Cosby away said Sunday, April 29, 2018, they’re confi...(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File). FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. The prosecutors who put Cosby away said Sunday, April 29, 2018, they’re confi...

    A juror on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial case says the comedian's own words sealed his fate.

    More >>

    A juror on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial case says the comedian's own words sealed his fate.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly