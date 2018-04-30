Chesterfield police search for Stuffy's robbery suspect

Police said the suspect walked up to an employee with a weapon and demanded money. (Source: RNN)

Chesterfield police are searching for a suspect who they say robbed a Stuffy's late Monday afternoon.

The robbery happened at the store in the 8500 block of Midlothian Turnpike around 5 p.m.

Police said the suspect walked up to an employee with a weapon and demanded money. The suspect ran off with the cash and left the area in a vehicle that was waiting for her.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set black woman, who is 5-feet-6-inches tall. Police said her face was covered at the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information should call Chesterfield police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

