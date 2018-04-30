DL Dylan Thompson transfers from Ohio State to Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - Virginia says defensive lineman Dylan Thompson has transferred from Ohio State to the Cavaliers.
The school announced the move Monday. It says Thompson will graduate from Ohio State this summer and enroll at Virginia. He will be eligible to play immediately.
Thompson has played in only two games for the Buckeyes. He made three tackles in 2017 but was limited by injuries.
A native of Addison, Illinois, Thompson played on state championship-winning teams in his first three seasons at Montini Catholic near Chicago. The team lost in the championship game his senior season.
