Delegate to host town hall to address gun safety

A delegate will be hosting a town hall meeting to address gun safety, and the meeting is open to the public.

The event is called "Safe Virginia Initiative (SVI) Town Hall Meeting on School and Community Safety." In addition to gun safety, members of the SVI leadership board will be discussing other factors that lead to violence.

Del. Delores McQuinn, who serves the 70th district in the House of Delegates, will be hosting the first event on Saturday, May 5, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, located at 1000 Mosby Street in Richmond.

The Safe Virginia Initiative will be organizing more events across the state between May and October to gather public input.

"Following these events, SVI will issue a report based on the findings brought to the working group by Virginians from across the Commonwealth," organizers said.

The panelists include:

School board member Felicia Cosby, of Richmond City Public Schools

Reverend Marcus Martin, of Newbridge Baptist Church

Stephanie Younger, a Richmond Peace Education Youth Activist

Deputy Police Chief Eric English, of the Richmond Police Department

Councilman Chris Hilbert, president of Richmond City Council.

Space is limited, so those who would like to attend should RSVP by May 3 and call 804-698-1270 or email deldmcquinn@house.virginia.gov.

