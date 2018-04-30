Missing south Alabama 3-year-old found safe

The AMBER Alert for a missing 3-year-old boy in south Alabama has been canceled, according to ALEAMore >>
The AMBER Alert for a missing 3-year-old boy in south Alabama has been canceled, according to ALEAMore >>
Police said the suspect walked up to an employee with a weapon and demanded money.More >>
Police said the suspect walked up to an employee with a weapon and demanded money.More >>
The search for California's Golden State Killer led to wrong man last year in Oregon, but investigators say they are now confident they've caught the serial rapist and killer who eluded law enforcement for four...More >>
The search for California's Golden State Killer led to wrong man last year in Oregon, but investigators say they are now confident they've caught the serial rapist and killer who eluded law enforcement for four decades.More >>
Chesterfield police arrested a man caught on camera stealing liquor from an ABC store.More >>
Chesterfield police arrested a man caught on camera stealing liquor from an ABC store.More >>
Family members confirm an elderly man has passed away after Richmond police said he was attacked in broad daylight on Sunday.More >>
Family members confirm an elderly man has passed away after Richmond police said he was attacked in broad daylight on Sunday.More >>
According to an investigative report by 11Alive’s Andy Pierrotti, a forensic pathologist estimates millions of parasitic mites ate her alive over the span of several months, perhaps even years.More >>
According to an investigative report by 11Alive’s Andy Pierrotti, a forensic pathologist estimates millions of parasitic mites ate her alive over the span of several months, perhaps even years.More >>
The superintendent of Monroe Local Schools confirmed a student involved in a crash on prom night has died.More >>
The superintendent of Monroe Local Schools confirmed a student involved in a crash on prom night has died.More >>
The AMBER Alert for a missing 3-year-old boy in south Alabama has been canceled, according to ALEAMore >>
The AMBER Alert for a missing 3-year-old boy in south Alabama has been canceled, according to ALEAMore >>
The three people killed are Parker High School students.More >>
The three people killed are Parker High School students.More >>
After traveling through Mexico under the Trump administration's watchful eye, nearly 200 Central American migrants attempting to seek asylum in the United States were stopped when border inspectors said a crossing facility didn't have enough space.More >>
After traveling through Mexico under the Trump administration's watchful eye, nearly 200 Central American migrants attempting to seek asylum in the United States were stopped when border inspectors said a crossing facility didn't have enough space.More >>
Jackson Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the 2300 block of Montebello Drive.More >>
Jackson Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the 2300 block of Montebello Drive.More >>
The body of a 4-year-old boy who was swept away from his mother while walking on a North Carolina beach last week was found.More >>
The body of a 4-year-old boy who was swept away from his mother while walking on a North Carolina beach last week was found.More >>
A man was shot in west Jackson at 747 Wingfield Street.More >>
A man was shot in west Jackson at 747 Wingfield Street.More >>
The incident happened in Kitty Hawk along NC's Outer Banks on Wednesday. According to the Kitty Hawk Police Department, the boy "was swept from his mother into the ocean and carried away by the current."More >>
The incident happened in Kitty Hawk along NC's Outer Banks on Wednesday. According to the Kitty Hawk Police Department, the boy "was swept from his mother into the ocean and carried away by the current."More >>
Roy Moore and his attorneys held a news conference Monday, his first since losing the state's special U.S. Senate seat election in December, to announce a lawsuit claiming defamation and political conspiracy.More >>
Roy Moore and his attorneys held a news conference Monday, his first since losing the state's special U.S. Senate seat election in December, to announce a lawsuit claiming defamation and political conspiracy.More >>