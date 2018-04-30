Missing south Alabama 3-year-old found safe

The AMBER Alert for a missing 3-year-old boy in south Alabama has been canceled, according to ALEA.

According to WALA-TV, Morris Roberson IV was found safe in Midtown Mobile shortly after the alert was issued Monday afternoon, but officers are still searching for the man accused of taking him.

Authorities believe Milton Farris, 31, abducted Roberson.

Roberson had last been seen Friday night on Highway 45 in Eight Mile, Alabama. Roberson was believed to be in extreme danger, according to authorities.

If you have any information regarding Farris, please contact the Saraland Police Department at 251-459-8477.

