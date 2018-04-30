Sleeping black bear comes down from tree near home - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Sleeping black bear comes down from tree near home

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). A bear rests in a tree in a suburban area of Paramus, N.J., Monday, April 30, 2018. Authorities are waiting for the bear to come down from the tree before trying to move it to a less populated area. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig). A bear rests in a tree in a suburban area of Paramus, N.J., Monday, April 30, 2018. Authorities are waiting for the bear to come down from the tree before trying to move it to a less populated area.
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). A bear rests in a tree in a suburban area of Paramus, N.J., Monday, April 30, 2018. Authorities are waiting for the bear to come down from the tree before trying to move it to a less populated area. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig). A bear rests in a tree in a suburban area of Paramus, N.J., Monday, April 30, 2018. Authorities are waiting for the bear to come down from the tree before trying to move it to a less populated area.
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). A bear crouches in a tree in a suburban area of Paramus, N.J., Monday, April 30, 2018. Authorities are waiting for the bear to come down from the tree before trying to move it to a less populated area. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig). A bear crouches in a tree in a suburban area of Paramus, N.J., Monday, April 30, 2018. Authorities are waiting for the bear to come down from the tree before trying to move it to a less populated area.
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig). A woman looks up at a bear resting in a tree over her house in Paramus, N.J., Monday, April 30, 2018. Authorities are waiting for the bear to come down from the tree before trying to move it to a less populated area. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig). A woman looks up at a bear resting in a tree over her house in Paramus, N.J., Monday, April 30, 2018. Authorities are waiting for the bear to come down from the tree before trying to move it to a less populated area.

PARAMUS, N.J. (AP) - A black bear that was spotted sleeping in a tree near a New Jersey home has come down.

The Paramus (puh-RAM'-uhs) Police Department wrote on its Facebook page Monday night that officers were unable to capture the bear. They say it was last seen wandering through the neighborhood.

Earlier in the day, animal control workers used noisemakers to try and wake the 200-pound (90-kilogram) bear and chase it out of the tree.

Animal control officer Carol Tyler told NorthJersey.com that the young bear likely was attracted by the smell of food.

Police are warning residents to stay away from the bear if they see it and call 911. Police say officers will be making extra checks of the area.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Cosby jury: Chief accuser was 'credible and compelling'

    Cosby jury: Chief accuser was 'credible and compelling'

    Monday, April 30 2018 8:19 AM EDT2018-04-30 12:19:01 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 11:42 PM EDT2018-05-01 03:42:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File). FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. The prosecutors who put Cosby away said Sunday, April 29, 2018, they’re confi...(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File). FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. The prosecutors who put Cosby away said Sunday, April 29, 2018, they’re confi...

    A juror on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial case says the comedian's own words sealed his fate.

    More >>

    A juror on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial case says the comedian's own words sealed his fate.

    More >>

  • Ashley Judd sues Weinstein saying he wrecked her career

    Ashley Judd sues Weinstein saying he wrecked her career

    Monday, April 30 2018 7:58 PM EDT2018-04-30 23:58:42 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 11:42 PM EDT2018-05-01 03:42:47 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). This combination photo shows Ashley Judd during the 2017 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., on July 25, 2017, left, and Harvey Weinstein at The Weinstein Company and Netflix...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). This combination photo shows Ashley Judd during the 2017 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., on July 25, 2017, left, and Harvey Weinstein at The Weinstein Company and Netflix...
    Ashley Judd has sued Harvey Weinstein, saying he hurt her acting career in retaliation for her rejecting his sexual advances.More >>
    Ashley Judd has sued Harvey Weinstein, saying he hurt her acting career in retaliation for her rejecting his sexual advances.More >>

  • Will there be a Nobel in literature this year? Stay tuned

    Will there be a Nobel in literature this year? Stay tuned

    Monday, April 30 2018 9:58 AM EDT2018-04-30 13:58:21 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 11:40 PM EDT2018-05-01 03:40:42 GMT
    For the first time since 1943, there's a notable risk that no Nobel Prize in literature will be awarded this year. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, FILE)For the first time since 1943, there's a notable risk that no Nobel Prize in literature will be awarded this year. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, FILE)

    The painful, though not unprecedented possibility arises from sex abuse and financial crimes scandals involving the Swedish Academy, the body that chooses the Nobel literature winner.

    More >>

    The painful, though not unprecedented possibility arises from sex abuse and financial crimes scandals involving the Swedish Academy, the body that chooses the Nobel literature winner.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly