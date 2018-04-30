4 shot during Virginia Beach 'College Beach Weekend'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - Four people were shot during an annual weekend celebration that attracts college students to Virginia Beach just before exam week.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the shootings happened between Friday night and early Sunday morning during College Beach Weekend.

On Friday night, a man was shot near the Convention Center. A 22-year-old man was charged.

Late Saturday night, a young woman was shot in the neck and taken to a hospital for injuries that police said did not appear to be life-threatening. A woman and a man were injured about an hour later, suffering wounds police described as life threatening.

Police arrested more than 40 people for public intoxication and fighting.

