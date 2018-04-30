Sen. Rubio: Corporations aren't investing tax cuts in jobs

By ANDREW TAYLOR
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - Sen. Marco Rubio says big businesses aren't investing much of their windfall from President Donald Trump's tax cuts into their workers despite GOP promises during last year's debate.
"There is still a lot of thinking on the right that if big corporations are happy, they're going to take the money they're saving and reinvest it in American workers," Rubio, R-Fla., told The Economist in a story release Monday. "In fact they bought back shares, a few gave out bonuses; there's no evidence whatsoever that the money's been massively poured back into the American worker."
Rubio's comments run counter to the cheerleading seen from other Republicans - and Democrats quickly jumped on the remarks.
"We couldn't have said it any better ourselves," said Matt House, a spokesman for top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer of New York.
The GOP tax cut reduced the top corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent and also lower rates on individuals. Democrats say too much of the cuts went to the wealthy and businesses while hastening the arrival of $1 trillion-plus annual budget deficits.
GOP leaders are making the tax cuts the centerpiece of the fall midterm campaign and credit the tax cuts for boosting the economy. But the tax cuts have been underperforming in opinion polls, such as a Gallup survey earlier this month that found 39 percent of respondents approved of the GOP tax measure, with 52 percent disapproving.
Rubio, a rival contender to Trump for the GOP nomination in 2016, voted for the tax cuts in December after unsuccessfully pressing to make the $2,000 per-child tax credit fully refundable for lower-income workers.
"Sen. Rubio pushed for a better balance in the tax law between tax cuts for big businesses and families, as he's done for years," said Rubio spokeswoman Olivia Perez-Cubas, adding that Rubio still believes that "cutting the corporate tax rate will make America a more competitive place to do business."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The painful, though not unprecedented possibility arises from sex abuse and financial crimes scandals involving the Swedish Academy, the body that chooses the Nobel literature winner.More >>
The painful, though not unprecedented possibility arises from sex abuse and financial crimes scandals involving the Swedish Academy, the body that chooses the Nobel literature winner.More >>
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is using the Middle East leg of his first trip abroad as America's top diplomat to call for concerted international action to punish Iran for its missile programsMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is using the Middle East leg of his first trip abroad as America's top diplomat to call for concerted international action to punish Iran for its missile programsMore >>
Michigan proved so important to Donald Trump's 2016 victory in the presidential election and he was back in the state for a campaign-style rally, skipping the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington for the second time in a rowMore >>
Michigan proved so important to Donald Trump's 2016 victory in the presidential election and he was back in the state for a campaign-style rally, skipping the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington for the second time in a rowMore >>
Comedian Michelle Wolf's vulgar riff on Trump and party politics gives a 'blue' cast to annual White House Correspondents' DinnerMore >>
Comedian Michelle Wolf's vulgar riff on Trump and party politics gives a 'blue' cast to annual White House Correspondents' DinnerMore >>
As thousands of teachers and supporters gathered at the Arizona Capitol to protest inadequate public school funding for a second day Friday, Gov. Doug Ducey again skipped the chance to address themMore >>
As thousands of teachers and supporters gathered at the Arizona Capitol to protest inadequate public school funding for a second day Friday, Gov. Doug Ducey again skipped the chance to address themMore >>
Trump's week of diplomacy with Macron, Merkel makes clear that Trump's divisions with Europe remain substantialMore >>
Trump's week of diplomacy with Macron, Merkel makes clear that Trump's divisions with Europe remain substantialMore >>
The leaders of North and South Korea vowed to seek a nuclear-free peninsula and work toward a formal end to the Korean War this year, though their historic summit concluded with few specifics on how they will reach those ambitious goalsMore >>
The leaders of North and South Korea vowed to seek a nuclear-free peninsula and work toward a formal end to the Korean War this year, though their historic summit concluded with few specifics on how they will reach those ambitious goalsMore >>
President Donald Trump is welcoming German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House on Friday for a visit of less than three hoursMore >>
President Donald Trump is welcoming German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House on Friday for a visit of less than three hoursMore >>
Romaine remains on the menu around US as restaurants say they're getting safe lettuceMore >>
Romaine remains on the menu around US as restaurants say they're getting safe lettuceMore >>
Anyone who's served in the military, worked for the federal government or addressed a package at the post office is familiar with an iconic pen made for 50 years by visually impaired peopleMore >>
Anyone who's served in the military, worked for the federal government or addressed a package at the post office is familiar with an iconic pen made for 50 years by visually impaired peopleMore >>
Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansionMore >>
Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansionMore >>