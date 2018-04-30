Man arrested for sex trafficking ad posted online

Alfred Charles Parr was charged with two counts of commercial sex trafficking. (Source: Henrico police)

A man has been arrested for a sex trafficking incident that happened in February.

On Feb. 15, Henrico police found an ad posted in an online forum offering sexual services in exchange for money. Officers called the number listed and were directed to the 4100 block of Cox Road where they found two women.

Alfred Charles Parr was charged with two counts of commercial sex trafficking.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12