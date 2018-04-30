Amber Alert: 2 missing Virginia children believed to be in extre - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Amber Alert: 2 missing Virginia children believed to be in extreme danger

Bailey Myjoy Crumbly and Gauge Misiah Clinton (Source: Virginia State Police) Bailey Myjoy Crumbly and Gauge Misiah Clinton (Source: Virginia State Police)
Bailey Myjoy Crumbly and Gauge Misiah Clinton are believed to be in danger. (Source: WSLS) Bailey Myjoy Crumbly and Gauge Misiah Clinton are believed to be in danger. (Source: WSLS)
Camille Marie Crumbly may be traveling in a white GMC U-Haul with Arizona tags AH96145 and may be heading towards Indiana. (Source: WSLS) Camille Marie Crumbly may be traveling in a white GMC U-Haul with Arizona tags AH96145 and may be heading towards Indiana. (Source: WSLS)
ROANOKE, VA (WWBT) -

A mother is now facing charges after an Amber Alert was issued for two children missing out of Roanoke. The children are believed to be in extreme danger.

Camille Marie Crumbly is facing charges of abduction and violation of court orders related to the incident. 

This comes after Bailey Myjoy Crumbly, 5, and Gauge Misiah Clinton, 4, were last seen at their grandmother's house on Ravenwood Avenue NW on April 29 at 10 p.m.

Bailey has long braided black hair and brown eyes. She is 3-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 45 pounds.

Gauge has short, curly black hair, brown eyes, and weighs 40 pounds.

Police say the two are believed to be with Crumbly, and her girlfriend, Tineshia Monae Mack. 

"Crumbly is a non-custodial parent and is not allowed to have contact with the children," police said.

They are believed to be traveling in a white GMC U-Haul with Arizona tags AH96145 and may be heading towards Indiana with at least one other child.

Crumbly has short black hair, brown eyes, and piercings on her right cheek. Police say she may also be wearing a pink wig. She is 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

Anyone with further information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Roanoke City Police Department at 540-853-2212.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

