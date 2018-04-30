Amber Alert canceled after 2 children found safe; mother in custody

Camille Marie Crumbly may be traveling in a white GMC U-Haul with Arizona tags AH96145 and may be heading towards Indiana. (Source: WSLS)

Bailey Myjoy Crumbly and Gauge Misiah Clinton are believed to be in danger. (Source: WSLS)

Two children were found safe in Ohio after an Amber Alert was issued on Monday, and their mother was taken into custody.

Camille Marie Crumbly is facing charges of abduction and violation of court orders related to the incident.

Bailey Myjoy Crumbly, 5, and Gauge Misian Clinton, 4, were last seen at their grandmother's house on Ravenwood Avenue NW on April 29 at 10 p.m. and were believed to be in extreme danger.

Police say the two were believed to be with their mother and her girlfriend, Tineshia Monae Mack. Both Crumbly and Mack both had several active warrants unrelated to the incident, according to police.

They were believed to be traveling in a white GMC U-Haul with Arizona tags AH96145 and may have been heading towards Indiana with at least one other child.

