Greater Richmond ARC opens at former A Grace Place location

The Greater Richmond ARC opened a new location on Staples Mill Road, in the same location where A Grace Place used to be located. On Monday, the ARC had their opening day.

A Grace Place had been around for 50 years and provided people with disabilities with individualized day support programs. They went bankrupt in March and shut their doors to the 150 individuals serviced and their families.

Dozens lost their jobs too.

After the closing, Emily Lehmann, the assistant vice president for the day and residential services at the Greater Richmond ARC, said she and her team convened and decided they wanted to help.

"It was 150 individuals and their families who were being served by A Grace Place, and we thought it was the right thing to do to help and reach out to see if there was a way we could help those individuals and families," Lehmann said.

The ARC started fundraising. In less than a month, they raised over $1 million. In just over a week, United Way and other groups, like the Community Foundation, donated $995,000 to help finance a two-year start-up period. They also received money from individual donors.

The ARC is renovating the building where A Grace Place used to stand too. They are taring down walls to make areas of space larger. There will be large group activity rooms where individuals will be able to learn about current events and experience physical fitness activities; there will also be smaller rooms for a quiet environment and a memory support program, a program for people with Alzheimer's and dementia. It's the same program that A Grace Place used to offer to their clients.

"Arts and crafts, recreation, social interaction, going out into the community to social and sporting events," Lehmann said.

This location will service 180 people, 30 more people than A Grace Place serviced. Already, 12 people who used to go to A Grace Place have already signed up for the program.

"Today is the first day we can accept clients into our programs," Lehmann said.

They also re-hired 28 people who worked at A Grace Place including, Paul Tchouke.

"Of course, happy. I was so excited because I did not want to quit this field," Tchouke said.

If you want to inquire about the program, contact Kris Smith, the intake specialist for the Greater Richmond Arc at 804-358-1874 or Kris.Smith@RichmondARC.org.

ARC has been providing services to people with special needs since 1954. They have adult day support programs on Saunders Avenue in Richmond and Beachroad in Chesterfield.

