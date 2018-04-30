FIFA hosts continental football bodies to talk on $25B deal

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer
ZURICH (AP) - FIFA hosted talks with football's six continental governing bodies on Monday about a $25 billion offer to run two international competitions, seeking agreement before the World Cup kicks off in June.
FIFA President Gianni President wants support for a 12-year deal from 2021 with a Japanese-led consortium. It would expand the Club World Cup to a 24-team event every four years, and create a Nations League on a two-year cycle for more than 200 national teams.
"There is a sense of urgency to move forward and to make a decision," Philippe Moggio, general secretary of North American football body CONCACAF, said after the two-hour meeting.
Still, consent from UEFA is the toughest part of the deal, which seems unlikely before an initial 60-day deadline from investors expires by mid-May.
Asian confederation general secretary Windsor John said FIFA plans for a working group to study the issues. That panel will include the CEO-like top officials from each of the six continents.
FIFA vice president Alejandro Dominguez, head of South America's CONMEBOL, was the only confederation president to attend Monday's meeting which followed a rapid round of consultations in recent weeks with FIFA stakeholders, including leaders of Europe's top clubs and leagues.
An expanded Club World Cup, which would be played in June or July with 12 from Europe in a 24-team lineup, is a potential rival to the globally popular Champions League guaranteed by UEFA.
A FIFA briefing document on the project said clubs would share prize money totaling 75 percent of at least $3 billion revenue from each Club World Cup edition which would be guaranteed by the investment group.
Currently, the annual Club World Cup played in December features just one European team alongside the other continental champions and the host nation's league winner. The 2017 edition in the United Arab Emirates earned $37 million revenue for FIFA.
FIFA's 37-member ruling council is needed to approve the two competitions, which figure to get broad support from clubs and national federations outside Europe.
"The concept is very interesting for all," Moggio said of the global Nations League idea, which was developed by UEFA.
Earlier Monday, Dominguez told The Associated Press a council meeting could happen in Zurich ahead of the World Cup which kicks off on June 14 in Russia.
FIFA's leaders will meet on June 10 in Moscow, where the main business will be the 2026 World Cup bidding contest. Three days later, FIFA member federations are set to choose between Morocco and the co-hosting candidacy of the United States, Canada and Mexico to stage the expanded 48-team tournament.
"There is a lot on the table," Moggio acknowledged.
One subject not formally discussed on Monday: FIFA's proposal last month, backed by CONMEBOL'S Dominguez, of fast-tracking the 48-team expansion to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
___
More AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is using the Middle East leg of his first trip abroad as America's top diplomat to call for concerted international action to punish Iran for its missile programsMore >>
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is using the Middle East leg of his first trip abroad as America's top diplomat to call for concerted international action to punish Iran for its missile programsMore >>
Michigan proved so important to Donald Trump's 2016 victory in the presidential election and he was back in the state for a campaign-style rally, skipping the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington for the second time in a rowMore >>
Michigan proved so important to Donald Trump's 2016 victory in the presidential election and he was back in the state for a campaign-style rally, skipping the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington for the second time in a rowMore >>
Comedian Michelle Wolf's vulgar riff on Trump and party politics gives a 'blue' cast to annual White House Correspondents' DinnerMore >>
Comedian Michelle Wolf's vulgar riff on Trump and party politics gives a 'blue' cast to annual White House Correspondents' DinnerMore >>
As thousands of teachers and supporters gathered at the Arizona Capitol to protest inadequate public school funding for a second day Friday, Gov. Doug Ducey again skipped the chance to address themMore >>
As thousands of teachers and supporters gathered at the Arizona Capitol to protest inadequate public school funding for a second day Friday, Gov. Doug Ducey again skipped the chance to address themMore >>
Trump's week of diplomacy with Macron, Merkel makes clear that Trump's divisions with Europe remain substantialMore >>
Trump's week of diplomacy with Macron, Merkel makes clear that Trump's divisions with Europe remain substantialMore >>
The leaders of North and South Korea vowed to seek a nuclear-free peninsula and work toward a formal end to the Korean War this year, though their historic summit concluded with few specifics on how they will reach those ambitious goalsMore >>
The leaders of North and South Korea vowed to seek a nuclear-free peninsula and work toward a formal end to the Korean War this year, though their historic summit concluded with few specifics on how they will reach those ambitious goalsMore >>
President Donald Trump is welcoming German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House on Friday for a visit of less than three hoursMore >>
President Donald Trump is welcoming German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House on Friday for a visit of less than three hoursMore >>
Romaine remains on the menu around US as restaurants say they're getting safe lettuceMore >>
Romaine remains on the menu around US as restaurants say they're getting safe lettuceMore >>
Anyone who's served in the military, worked for the federal government or addressed a package at the post office is familiar with an iconic pen made for 50 years by visually impaired peopleMore >>
Anyone who's served in the military, worked for the federal government or addressed a package at the post office is familiar with an iconic pen made for 50 years by visually impaired peopleMore >>
Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansionMore >>
Prosecutors say the public has now seen 'the real Bill Cosby'; the comedian was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia mansionMore >>