Digital Dialogue: Making end-of-life decisions

During NBC12's "Digital Dialogue," you'll be able to ask your own questions on Facebook Live or just observe the conversation on the NBC12 news app as well as our channels on Roku and Amazon Fire. (Source: NBC12)

As someone close to you nears the end of their life, you'll be faced with the toughest decisions you'll ever have to make.

As part of this week's "Digital Dialogue," we're talking to a panel of experts that will help you make those tough decisions and how to have conversations with your loved ones.

You will be able to ask questions to our panel at 11 a.m. Thursday on Facebook Live, or just observe the conversation on the NBC12 news app as well as our channels on Roku and Amazon Fire. Want to submit a question ahead of time? Message us on Facebook now.

Joining this Digital Dialogue are:

Thomas C. Block, Anchor Financial Group

Block is a financial planner who has focused on personal financial preparation for 15 years as well as the 401(k) marketplace for four years. He helps small to mid-size businesses establish a new retirement plan or enhance an existing one.

Sarah McCurry, Winslow & McCurry, LLC

McCurry is the head of the firm's estate practice and works with individuals to build a goal-oriented estate plan. She's practiced law in the Richmond area since 2009.

Pete Shrock, Legacy Navigator

Legacy Navigator helps people navigate through the "stuff" - all the items in a house, cleaning it up and more. Shrock is the organization's chief people officer and has been immersed in active crisis support for more than 15 years.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12