Pelicans crash California graduation, 1 lands on red carpet - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Pelicans crash California graduation, 1 lands on red carpet

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) - A pair of pelicans crashed a graduation ceremony at Pepperdine University in the California beachfront community of Malibu over the weekend.

The long-beaked birds flew in Saturday as the class of 2018 was receiving diplomas outdoors on a lawn overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Video broadcast by KABC-TV shows one of the big birds landed among seated observers who managed to toss it back into the air, only to have it land on a red carpet at the center of the ceremony.

The pelican resisted efforts by several men to get it to move along.

It finally waddled away.

