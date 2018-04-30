Whistleblower Rodchenkov seeks dismissal of libel lawsuit - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Whistleblower Rodchenkov seeks dismissal of libel lawsuit

By EDDIE PELLS
AP National Writer

The whistleblower who exposed Russia's scheme to cheat at the 2014 Olympics has filed a motion to dismiss a libel lawsuit brought on behalf of three Russian biathletes whose medals were stripped from the Sochi Games for doping.

Lawyers for whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov also filed a lawsuit Monday against Brooklyn Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov. They say Prokhorov's support of the biathletes in the suit is little more than a ruse to reveal Rodchenkov's whereabouts.

Rodchenkov has been living in hiding in the United States, fearful of retribution. The Russian government has repeatedly undermined his claims about a complex doping scheme that has been corroborated by several investigations and led to a ban of the Russian Olympic Committee from this year's Olympics.

Rodchenkov, the former director of the Moscow anti-doping lab, released a statement saying he is "healthy, well and well-protected."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

