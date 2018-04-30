Supreme Court to hear Google class action settlement case - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Supreme Court to hear Google class action settlement case

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court has agreed to review the settlement of a class action lawsuit involving Google, where the settlement agreement largely directed money to organizations rather than search engine users.

The court agreed Monday to take the case. The lawsuit involves Google users who sued saying Google violated privacy rights by disclosing to websites the search terms users entered to get there.

Google agreed to an $8.5 million settlement. Attorneys were awarded about $2 million. Most of the remaining money was allocated to six groups that agreed to use the money to promote privacy protection on the internet. The groups included AARP, Carnegie Mellon University and centers associated with Harvard, the Illinois Institute of Technology and Stanford.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the settlement.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Cosby juror: Comedian's talk of quaaludes led to conviction

    Cosby juror: Comedian's talk of quaaludes led to conviction

    Monday, April 30 2018 8:19 AM EDT2018-04-30 12:19:01 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 12:19 PM EDT2018-04-30 16:19:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File). FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. The prosecutors who put Cosby away said Sunday, April 29, 2018, they’re confi...(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File). FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. The prosecutors who put Cosby away said Sunday, April 29, 2018, they’re confi...

    A juror on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial case says the comedian's own words sealed his fate.

    More >>

    A juror on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial case says the comedian's own words sealed his fate.

    More >>

  • Man accused of posting Prince George info denies terrorism

    Man accused of posting Prince George info denies terrorism

    Monday, April 30 2018 11:08 AM EDT2018-04-30 15:08:44 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 12:18 PM EDT2018-04-30 16:18:55 GMT
    An alleged supporter of the Islamic State group charged with sharing information about Prince George on social media has denied committing terrorism offenses.More >>
    An alleged supporter of the Islamic State group charged with sharing information about Prince George on social media has denied committing terrorism offenses.More >>

  • 'Infinity War' opens with record $250M, passing 'Star Wars'

    'Infinity War' opens with record $250M, passing 'Star Wars'

    Sunday, April 29 2018 11:57 AM EDT2018-04-29 15:57:57 GMT
    Monday, April 30 2018 12:18 PM EDT2018-04-30 16:18:49 GMT
    (Marvel Studios via AP). This image released by Marvel Studios shows, from left, Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong in a scene from "Avengers: Infinity War."(Marvel Studios via AP). This image released by Marvel Studios shows, from left, Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong in a scene from "Avengers: Infinity War."

    A few dozen superheroes lifted 'Avengers: Infinity War' to a record $250 million in ticket sales over the weekend, narrowly surpassing 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' for the highest opening weekend of all-time.

    More >>

    A few dozen superheroes lifted 'Avengers: Infinity War' to a record $250 million in ticket sales over the weekend, narrowly surpassing 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' for the highest opening weekend of all-time.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly