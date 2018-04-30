Multiple fire crews battle blaze at Amazon center

Both Chesterfield and Dinwiddie fire crews responded to a fire at the Amazon Fulfillment Center. (Source: NBC12)

A fire broke out Monday morning at the Amazon facility in Dinwiddie. (Source: NBC12)

Chesterfield Fire & EMS and the Dinwiddie Fire Department are battling a blaze Monday morning at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in the 5000 block of Commerce Way.

There's currently no information on what sparked the blaze or if there are any injuries.

