'Captain Kirk' is coming to the Altria Theater

William Shatner will be in Richmond this summer. (Source: Altria Theater)

Calling all Star Trek fans! The one and only William Shatner - aka Captain James T. Kirk - is coming to Richmond in July.

Visit 12AboutTown.com to find out how to join a Q&A with the actor.

"William Shatner will be sharing fascinating and humorous stories from portraying the original Captain Kirk," Altria Theater said in a news release.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12